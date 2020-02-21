Far East Consortium launches Aspen from £563,000.

Far East Consortium (FEC), controlled by businessman Tan Sri David Chiu has launched a new project in Canary Wharf, London called the Aspen and the smallest units are selling from £563,000.

Aspen is a new lifestyle offering within Consort Place, which will include a 231-room four-star Dorsett hotel, an education facility, a health and community centre as well as cafes and a restaurant.

It will offer a collection of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, within an elegant 65-storey tower.

According to FEC, the units will cost significantly less in terms of gross value and the price per sq ft (PSF) compared to other nearby residential towers in Canary Wharf.

FEC head of projects Nick Poon said: “We are incredibly excited to launch Aspen at Consort Place. We see this as more than a building project. It is an opportunity to build on our vision of bringing communities together."

Aspen, which is expected to be completed in 2023 will feature the Aspen Club comprising concierge services, a wellness and fitness suite, a business lounge and a glorious residents sky lounge at the very top.

As an owner of a property in Aspen, a daily view will feature London landmarks such as the Thames Barrier and the O2 on the Greenwich Peninsula to the east, The Royal Naval College and Royal Observatory in Greenwich to the south and Tower Bridge, The Tower of London and the City of London to the west.

The vision for the scheme was developed by Pilbrow and Partners Architects where the curvature of the two towers at Consort Place was designed to maximise the development’s outstanding views of the River Thames as it snakes westward, and the sun’s natural light as it rises in the east.

The interiors are designed by Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA Residential), making use of warm, earthy tones, comprising soft bronze and tactile copper.

Poon sai, it is anticipated that Aspen will become the third tallest residential building in Canary Wharf.

FEC, founded in 1972 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has formed an impressive multi-sector portfolio worth over £4.8 billion, of which £1.1 billion is contributed to its UK projects.

The developer owns hotel business Dorsett Hospitality International, manages and owns casinos and is a leading car park operator in the Asia Pacific with additional car parks in the UK.

In London, FEC’s current projects include Consort Place and the restoration of Hornsey Town Hall in Crouch End. In the North of England, FEC is developing MeadowSide, a mixed-use scheme that forms part of Manchester’s Northern Gateway - the largest regeneration project in the UK, outside of London.