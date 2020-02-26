BLand handover keys for Residensi Lanai in Bukit Jalil

Berjaya Golf Resort Bhd, a subsidiary of Berjaya Land Bhd (BLand), handed over the keys for its first affordable homes project, Residensi Lanai in Bukit Jalil, to purchasers yesterday.

Residensi Lanai was launched in 2017 under the Federal Territories Affordable Housing Project (RUMAWIP), which is an initiative by Kuala Lumpur City Hall to help first-time homebuyers own a home in Kuala Lumpur.

The 29-storey condominium with a five-storey podium car park is built on 1.02 hectares of freehold land in Bukit Jalil, within close proximity to sporting and recreational facilities such as the Bukit Jalil National Sports Complex and the Bukit Jalil Recreational Park.

Each of its 648 units has a built-up area of 800 square ft, comprising three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Some of the units have a panoramic view of the golf resort.

BLand chief executive officer Syed Ali Shahul Hameed said Berjaya is proud to be contributing towards the government’s housing development initiatives by building quality and affordable housing.

"Besides Residensi Lanai, Berjaya has other affordable homes projects in the pipeline in Subang Heights, Shah Alam, and Penang," he said in a statement.

Syed Ali said that one of the key indicators of a country’s progressive development is its provision of sustainable housing and adequate infrastructure for its citizens.

In this regard, under the National Housing Policy, the Government has introduced various programmes to provide more homeownership opportunities for Malaysians, especially the first-home buyers.

In support of the government’s aspirations to improve homeownership, Berjaya Corp Bhd executive chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan has pledged to contribute 8ha located at Bestari Jaya in Selangor to the Ministry of Housing and Local Government for the purpose of building more affordable homes.

On hand to also present the keys to the purchasers were Berjaya Corp executive director Datuk Zurainah Musa and BLand senior general manager, property sales and marketing division Tan Tee Ming.