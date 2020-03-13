IJM Land continues to make headway in Seremban 2

SEREMBAN 2, a 1,520-hectare freehold self-contained township by IJM Land Bhd was established in 1995 and is one of the most progressive and successful developments in Negri Sembilan.

The multi-billion ringgit satellite township comprises a good mix of residential, commercial and light industrial properties.

Being part of the Greater Klang Valley, the township has been realising its great growth and development potential in the past 25 years.

It has experienced a rapid transformation from barren parcels of agricultural land to become the most progressive township the state of Negri Sembilan has ever seen.

For those who do not know, the size of Seremban 2 roughly equals the size of 2,827 football fields.

To date, the development is 70 per cent completed and is home to more than 62,000 residents.

People like Seremban 2 because of the connectivity and accessibility.

The township is strategically located, being 1km from Seremban toll plaza, and 5km from the Ainsdale Toll Plaza.

With the close proximity to the North-South Highway, ELITE and LEKAS highways, there is quick and convenient access from the township to Kuala Lumpur (60km), Kuala Lumpur International Airport (30km), Putrajaya/Cyberjaya (40km), and Melaka (80km).

One of the reasons why Seremban 2 has become such a thriving township is the strategic implementation of city planning that leverages on space and incorporation of its vast green areas spread across the township. - Pix courtesy of IJM Land

IJM Land senior general manager (central region) Datuk Hoo Kim See said within the township, the main arterial road system is designed in the loop to keep the bulk of traffic away from residential precincts.

"The vast land space available in Seremban 2 has made it possible for IJM to construct the main road that consists of a six-lane dual carriageway designed to relief future congestion by branching out into a network of well-maintained roads accessible to various parts of the estate, interlinking to all sectors of the township and making getting around the property trouble-free.

"Considering the township as the southern gateway to the neighboring Klang Valley known for its traffic congestion, Seremban 2 offers a breath of fresh air from the daily hustle and bustle of the city for a relaxed lifestyle," he said.

Right balance

Hoo said there is a good balance between development and nature in Seremban 2, which is one prime pulling factor for current modern home buyers.

He said as quality of life becomes a priority for the modern generation, families are searching for conducive and tranquil environments to live and raise their families.

"Seremban 2 is a comfortable home to tens of thousands of families because our well-planned concept and execution of development master plan has introduced the area to modern architecture, excellent road system, sustainable and environment-friendly housing, essential services, numerous education options, quality amenities and facilities,” said Hoo.

Seremban 2 is one of the most progressive and successful developments in Negri Sembilan. -Pix courtesy of IJM Land

The residential component offers affordable housing apartments and terraced houses to luxury gated bungalows and semi-detached houses.

The value-for-money properties come with built-in modern facilities, yet maintaining the tranquility of a country atmosphere with a multitude of green spaces, said Hoo.

"One of the reasons why Seremban 2 has become such a thriving township, in addition to its space, is its strategic implementation of city planning that leverages on space and incorporation of its vast green areas spread across the township. It is after all inspired by the Green Street in Canberra, Australia, which is a warm, family-oriented thoroughfare encircled by nature," he said.

There is 18ha of dedicated park space within the township a part from family-friendly amenities and facilities that stimulate the lifestyles of the Seremban 2 communities. This includes the 6ha S2 City Park with a variety of activities for residents of all ages, including tai chi, kite-flying and basketball.

There is also a 1.6ha lake as the park’s centrepiece that serves to cool down its surroundings while offering a scenic background for picnics and laid-back activities, said Hoo.

"Moreover, residents can also access the 12ha Hill Park, also known as the Dinosaur Park featuring dinosaur sculptures. Besides being an interesting and educational hang-out spot for families, it is situated at the highest point in Seremban 2 which is 400-feet above sea level and offers panoramic views of the township and its surrounding greenery," said Hoo.

Seremban 2 also features a 30-acre sports complex which provides residents and visitors an abundance of sports-related activities. This complex features an Olympic-sized swimming pool and offers facilities such as a hockey stadium and a green bowling lawn as well as courts for squash and badminton.