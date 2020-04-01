Landmarks says Covid-19 has given a huge negative impact on its business operations

[email protected]



Landmarks Bhd will be temporarily closing the company's resorts and leisure operations in Malaysia and Indonesia.

The company said this drastic decision is a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic which has caused serious and significant disruption to both domestic and international travel.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Landmarks said the health risks caused by this pandemic and the containment measures imposed by the government has given a huge negative impact on the business operations of the company’s resorts.

Landmarks operate The Andaman in Langkawi, Malaysia, as well as Natra Bintan, A Tribute Portfolio Resort by Marriott and The Anmon Bintan, both of which are located in Indonesia.

The company said the temporary closure of the business operations will take immediate effect from April 1.

"The management is closely monitoring the situation with a view to recommencing operations bearing in mind that the safety of patrons is paramount. In the interim, the company is prudently implementing cost control measures," it said.

In the fiscal year 2019 (FY2019), Landmarks posted a higher loss before tax of RM55.2 million as compared with RM32.61 million in FY2018.

The increase in losses was mainly due to The Andaman recording a lower operating profit by 20 per cent, attributable to lower revenue and additional provision for minimum wages of RM2.57 million.

There was also a lower average occupancy rate by 20 per cent in Natra Bintan, and pre-opening expenses of RM3.22 million incurred by The Anmon.

Landmarks said that the Covid-19 outbreak has seriously impacted the tourism and hospitality industries.

The company said that travel restrictions and quarantine measures by China and the affected countries have resulted in a drastic drop in Chinese tourists and the mass cancellation of rooms booked in hotels and resorts.

Landmarks is not spared from this crisis, it said.

"Our resorts in Langkawi and Bintan are experiencing cancellation of rooms and a drop in visitors' arrival. We foresee this slowdown in the tourism and hospitality industry to continue for the foreseeable future and this will negatively impact the company's revenue and operating profit," it said in a February filing with Bursa.

Landmarks said it has implemented tactical marketing and sales plan to drive revenue and also taken the necessary action plan to control and reduce costs in all its resorts.

Despite the challenges and uncertainties from the Covid-19 crisis, Landmarks is committed to its turnaround strategies planned for 2020, it said.

The company is finalising the development plan for Natra’s phase two property improvement plan with a new spa complex and a state-of-the art gym, among others.

A new co-sharing concept boutique resort with 200 rooms is at the master planning stage.