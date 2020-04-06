Home improvement, amid Covid-19

With the Movement Control Order (MCO) extended until April 14, it is a good time for homeowners to improve and add value to their property.

It is not surprising to see many people’s routines of normal life-changing during the outbreak of the coronavirus, also known as Covid-19. They might spend weeks away just lazying around, doing almost nothing except for some of those who have to work from home.

How about spending some time and making full use of the current MCO decluttering your home, putting away things and re-arranging the furniture? You can also repaint the walls, and do up the garden.

If you are planning to sell your home, many prospective buyers who will come to view your home will have a few questions around the clean lines and open spaces. Make your bedrooms, living room and dining room look fresh and appealing by choosing a neutral colour scheme.

If you are remodelling your home for your stay, then decluttering is a must, among other things. Look at the front and rear of your house or the entrance and ask yourself if it could be better.

When the Covid-19 pandemic is over, there will be a sense of new beginning in the air.

No matter what your age, it's time that you put on your thinking cap and come up with ideas on how to improve every space in your home.

PropertyGuru Malaysia shared an article about how a young couple, Mike and Felicia, built their dream and turned a house into a home.

Transforming your home

Home can mean a lot of things. For many, home is where the heart is. For others, it’s just a place to keep their things.

To Mike and Felicia, “home” didn’t come easily. After getting their keys, it took them seven months of hard work and renovations to turn their house into their dream home – moving in just before they got married.

While there are plenty of horror stories about renovations, Mike shares that theirs wasn’t so bad but he advised homeowners to be prepared for problems that may arise during the process.

Homeowners should be prepared for problems that may arise during the renovation process, says Mike. Photo courtesy of PropertyGuru

“You imagine one thing, and when it comes out differently, you need a backup plan. Let’s say you ordered a particular type of tile, and the wrong one turns up. You have to return it, and this process will cause delays,” said Mike.

Mike and Felicia started by surfing various websites for interior ideas. From there, they compared notes, working on the vision of their dream home together.

“We visualised the type of wallpaper we should use, what sort of tiles we needed, and every other minute detail,” said Felicia.

Overall, their renovations involved expanding the front porch and adding more built-up space towards the back yard. They also knocked down walls to combine two rooms upstairs into a larger space.

Following the principles of feng shui, the couple also relocated certain doors to improve the flow of energies throughout the house.

Finally, Mike used his home industry experience to install smart home fittings. These included smart switches and IoT (Internet of Things) appliances, along with automated interior mood settings for lights and curtains.

Mike said he undertook some of the renovations himself. This included the front porch, which he expanded to fit two cars, tearing down existing porch pillars to make room.

He said even though the journey was long and tiring, he and Felicia are thrilled to finally be living in their dream home, which reflects both their tastes and personalities.

“I think it’s important that you communicate clearly and that you monitor progress very closely, as what you imagine and what the other person imagines might be very different,” said Felicia.