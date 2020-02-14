Malaysia set Thomas Cup date

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia qualified for the Thomas Cup Finals after crushing South Korea 3-0 in the men’s quarter-finals of the Asia Team Championships in Manila today.

Lee Zii Jia defeated Heo Kwang Hee 21-9, 21-14 before Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik extended Malaysia’s lead by overcoming Choi Solgyu-Kim Won Ho 21-19, 21-14.

Cheam June Wei emerged as Malaysia’s hero when he defeated Son Wan Ho 21-18, 9-21, 21-14 for the winning point.

The Thomas Cup will be held in Denmark in May.

Results

(Q-Finals)

Indonesia 3 Philippines 0, Malaysia 3 South Korea 0 (Lee Zii Jia bt Heo Kwang Hee 21-9, 21-14; Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik bt Choi Solgyu-Kim Won Ho 21-19, 21-14; Cheam June Wei bt Son Wan Ho 21-18, 9-21, 21-14),