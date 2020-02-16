James: Comprehensive plan vital to achieving Olympic gold

K.M. Boopathy

FORMER international Datuk James Selvaraj (pic) fears that the lack of a comprehensive programme under their Project 2024 could scupper BA of Malaysia’s (BAM) plan to win a gold at the Paris Olympics.

The project was announced by BAM secretary general Kenny Goh in September last year and the list of shortlisted players was released last month.

James, however, is worried that while their previous programmes relied solely on the success of Lee Chong Wei, their latest venture was focused on the progress of men’s singles Lee Zii Jia and men’s pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik.

“BAM had the foresight to start early with Project 2024. I hope it will be a success. But, they should have a comprehensive plan to achieve their goal,” said James.

“Don’t just focus on Zii Jia and Aaron-Wooi Yik. Previously all focus was on Chong Wei and what he achieved was remarkable but we don’t have such depth.

“It is important to have more players in the 18-20 age group who can be groomed into world beaters and are able to back Zii Jia and the doubles pairs.

“Now that the dropped doubles pair Teo (Ee Yi) and Ong (Yew Sin) have won a title, and they could continue doing well, can’t they be included into the national team again?

James also touched on the possibility of national coaching director Wong Choong Hann being personally involved in coaching duties following a shake-up in the recent BAM coaching set-up.

“Choong Hann should look into the overall planning and discuss with his coaching team how to overcome the shortcomings. He should not be involved in coaching himself,” said James.

“The coaches of the respective departments have their own programmes and should be allowed to continue with their responsibilities.

“Choong Hann should look into improving the overall programme and monitor the work done by the coaches and the players as well as come up with ideas to improve the effectiveness of the overall programme.”

James added that apart from accountability among coaches and players, there is also a need for constant evaluation to ensure Project 2024 will yield the much-coveted gold medal in Paris.