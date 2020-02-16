Smashing show, lads

CHEAM June Wei was the toast as he secured Malaysia’s winning point in the 3-0 semi-final success over former Thomas Cup champions Japan at the Asia Team Championships in Manila yesterday.

World No 71 June Wei rose to the occasion, as he did against South Korea in Friday’s quarter-final win, by overcoming 13th-ranked Kenta Nishimoto 21-19, 3-21, 21-12 in 54 minutes to seal a famous victory over Japan.

Earlier, World No 14 Lee Zii Jia stunned 10th-ranked Kanta Tsuneyama 21-11, 8-21, 21-11 in 52 minutes for a 1-0 lead.

In the next match (men’s doubles), World No 8 Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik extended Malaysia’s lead with a 21-18 21-15 win over World Championships runners-up Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi in 35 minutes.

Japan did not pick World No 1 Kento Momota for the tournament as he is recovering from a surgery and will only return to action in April.

The Malaysians face favourites Indonesia, who edged India 3-2 in the other semi-final, for the crown today.

“It is a team effort although I managed to secure the winning point,” said a delighted June Wei yesterday.

“We are a young team and our run here has given us the confidence and self-belief that we can go far.

“Beating Japan is a huge boost and we hope to continue our momentum against Indonesia tomorrow.”

Team manager Wong Choong Hann was delighted as he did not expect an easy win over Japan.

“Off course, we took advantage on an incomplete Japanese team, but a win is still a win. Credit to the boys for holding their nerves during their matches.

“Indonesia are an experienced squad compared to us... we can only fight and hope for the best.

“I hope my players will build from this semi-final win and deliver tomorrow,” he said.

Choong Hann also praised June Wei for his near-perfect form in the tournament.

“June Wei is learning fast and playing well against higher-ranked players. I hope his run here will motivate him to achieve greater things,” he added.