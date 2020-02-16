Japan retain women's Asia Team crown

KUALA LUMPUR: Japan showed their prowess in the women’s final of the Asia Team Championships by overcoming South Korea 3-0 to retain their title in Manila today.

World No 3 Akane Yamaguchi handed Japan the opening point when she defeated ninth-ranked An Se Young in a tough 21-18, 19-21, 23-21 win in 83 minutes.

In the second match (doubles), World No 3 Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota battled for 53 minutes to secure a 21-16, 21-16 success over Lee Seo Hee-Shin Seung Chan.

World No 11 Sayaka Takahashi clinched the winning point for Japan with a 21-16, 21-12 victory over 12th-ranked Sung Ji Hyun in 46 minutes.

Japan only dropped two matches, both against Malaysia, throughout the tournament.