Shuttler Ken Yon eyes spot in national senior squad

KUALA LUMPUR: Shuttler Ong Ken Yon is anxious about his future as a national player.

This is because the 18-year-old knows nothing else but badminton.

Today, the Melaka-born claimed the National Under-18 Championships boys’ singles title, when he defeated teammate Justin Hoh 21-13, 22-20 in the final at the Juara Stadium in Bukit Kiara here.

Ken Yon hopes his good performances in the last few months would be enough to impress the BA of Malaysia (BAM) and secure him a permanent spot in the national senior squad.

“I am very nervous about my future. There is a lot of pressure when I think about it,” said Ken Yon.

“However, I need to face this reality. I need to put in as much effort as possible to improve myself.

“Winning the Under-18 title in India last year and this national crown has definitely boosted my confidence.

“I do not have a clear plan yet for the future but my dream is to play in the Olympics one day.”

Ken Yon was only roped in the national junior squad after he won the Under-16 title in 2018.

Since then, he has been working hard to cope with the demands of being a national player.

“I still wish to do better. I want to continuously win titles, but for now I am satisfied with my performance.

“I am also happy to have finally beaten Justin because I have never done it before,” Ken Yon added.

Meanwhile, Justin bounced back from his defeat to bag the boys’ doubles title with Fazriq Razif.

Justin-Fazriq clawed back from a game down to upset top seeds Haikal Nazri-Wan Junaidi Wan Arif Sharuddin, 19-21, 21-17, 21-14 in the final.

RESULTS

(All Finals)

Boys’ singles: Ong Ken Yon bt Justin Hoh 21-13, 22-20;

Doubles: Justin Hoh-Fazriq Razif bt Haikal Nazri-Wan Junaidi Wan Arif Sharuddin 19-21, 21-17, 21-14;

Girls’ singles: Khor Jing Wen bt Tan Zhing Yi 22-20, 14-21, 21-11; Doubles: Low Yeen Yuan-Valeree Siow bt Goh Pei Kee-Teoh Lexuan 21-18, 21-16;

Mixed doubles: Beh Chun Meng-Valeree Siow bt Mohamed Amrin Faris-Teoh Lexuan 21-19, 21-17.