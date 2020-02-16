Malaysian shuttlers go down fighting against Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR: Cheam June Wei’s superb win over World No 7 Jonatan Christie was not enough to stop Indonesia from clinching their third straight Badminton Asia Team Championships title in Manila today.

Malaysia, who have yet to win the biennial tournament since its inception in 2016, were already trailing 2-0 before June Wei rose to the occasion.

In the opening match, Lee Zii Jia battled hard before losing 22-20, 21-16 to Anthony Sinisuka Ginting before Sea Games champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik were edged 22-20, 21-16 by World No 1 Marcus Gideon Fernaldi-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

It was then up to June Wei to keep Malaysia’s interest in the tie. And the 23-year-old from Penang did not disappoint.

June Wei kept his perfect record in Manila with a brilliant 21-16, 17-21, 24-22 upset over Jonatan — his biggest career win so far.

However, Malaysia's hope fell flat when Indonesia's scratch pairing of Mohammad Ahsan-Fajar Alfian made easy work of Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi with a convincing 21-18, 21-17 win.