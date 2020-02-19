Soon Huat-Shevon clear first round in Barcelona

KUALA LUMPUR: National No 1 Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai lived up to their top billing by checking into the mixed doubles second round of the Barcelona Spain Masters today.

The World No 9 took only 24 minutes to see off the mixed combination of Israel’s Misha Zilberman and Belarus’ Katsiaryna Zablotskaya 21-11, 21-11 in the first round at the Vall d'Hebron Olympic Sports Centre in Barcelona.

Soon Huat-Shevon play India’s Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N.Sikki Reddy for a place in Friday’s quarter-finals.

In the men’s doubles, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani both cleared the first round with ease on Tuesday.

Aaron-Wooi Yik thrashed Spain’s Oriol Altimira-Jofre Comella 21-8, 21-4 while Sze Fei-Izzuddin upstaged Denmark’s Mads Pieler Kolding-Carsten Mogensen 21-14, 21-19.

World No 8 Aaron-Wooi Yik play Germany’s Bjarne Geiss-Jan Colin Volker.

Sze Fei-Izzuddin take on Taiwan’s Liao Min Chun-Su Ching Heng today