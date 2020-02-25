New programme for 'skinny' Kisona

SHUTTLER S. Kisona is ready to double up her efforts to become one of Malaysia's top women's singles players.

This includes having a new programme that focuses on bulking up her physique.

National women's singles coach Tey Seu Bock came out with the special programme for the 22-year-old following her surprise gold medal victory in the 2019 Sea Games in Manila.

In recent years, Kisona has enjoyed a fair share of success, both on the national and international circuits but the Negri Sembilan lass has yet to make an impact in top-tier tournaments.

A string of injuries have also prevented Kisona from moving up high on the BWF world rankings.

The World No 95 said: “It's my responsibility to work hard if I want to achieve something more in my career.

“Everyone knows that I am physically not strong enough because I am considered skinny.

“The new programme on top of the existing one is to help me bulk up. I need to strengthen my upper body and legs.”

When asked if the programme was too much to handle, Kisona said: “Not really. There is no time frame or a specific weight that I need to achieve. I see it as one programme.”

Kisona recently proved that her fine showing was no fluke when she inspired the women's team to the semi-finals of the Asia Team Championships in Manila.

The top-four finish also earned Malaysia a spot in the Uber Cup Finals in Aarhus, Denmark on May 16-24.

Apart from Kisona, there are four other players in the women's singles department. They are national No 1 Soniia Cheah, two-time world junior champion (2015 and 2018) Goh Jin Wei, Lee Ying Ying and Eoon Qi Xuan.

Kisona will next compete in the Orleans Masters on March 24-29 and the Finnish Open on April 2-5.