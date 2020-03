KUALA LUMPUR: Lee Zii Jia maintained his perfect form at the All England by reaching the quarter-finals yesterday.

The World No 13 took only 36 minutes to overcome China's Lu Guangzhu 21-10, 21-16 at the Arena Birmingham in Birmingham.

He faces either two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan or reigning Olympic winner Chen Long of China next.

In the mixed doubles, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing lost 21-19, 18-21, 21-10 to Praveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavianti of Indonesia.