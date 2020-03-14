Smashing Zii Jia hungry for more in Birmingham

KUALA LUMPUR: Lee Zii Jia’s debut appearance at the prestigious All England in Birmingham seems to be getting better every day.

Many felt that the World No 13 was only going to make the numbers when he arrived in Birmingham but he has defied the odds by reaching the semi-finals.

Having beaten Asian Games champions Jonatan Christie of Indonesia, his first win in five meetings, in the first round, he easily outplayed China’s Li Guang Zu to book his quarter-final spot.

Zii Jia wasn’t expected to get past reigning Olympic champion Chen Long but he did just that, securing a dominant 21-12, 21-18 win over the World No 5 yesterday to book his semi-final berth.

“I was composed throughout the match against Chen Long,” said Zii Jia.

“It was a high-wired battle although the scores suggested otherwise... I am glad to pull through despite a late challenge from him in the second game.”

Awaiting Zii Jia in the semi-finals is 2017 world champion Viktor Axelsen today.

Axelsen showed his prowess when he hammered 2018 World Championships runner-up Shi Yuqi of China 21-15, 21-5 in the quarter-finals.

“Now, I will just stay focused and take it one match at a time,” said a cautious Zii Jia ahead of his clash against Axelsen.