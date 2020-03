KUALA LUMPUR: Lee Zii Jia can stand proud of his achievement at the All England despite his semi-final defeat today.

The World No 13 fought tooth-and-nail before losing 17-21, 21-13, 21-19 to former world champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in 73 minutes

In the deciding game, Zii Jia committed a foul when the score was tight at 19-19 before his World No 7 opponent close the match to reach the final.

Zii Jia’s performance on his debut in Birmingham augurs well ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.