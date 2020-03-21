Coronavirus smashes aside Thomas Cup's dates

KUALA LUMPUR: The Thomas Cup and Uber Cup in Aarhus, Denmark, have fallen victim to the devastating coronavirus.

Badminton’s prestigious team competition could no longer be held in the traditional month of May.

After much thinking, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) decided to move it from May 16-24 to Aug 15-23.

In a statement released today, badminton’s world governing body confirmed that the biennial tournament will be put on hold, after discussion with the tournament host, Badminton Denmark.

BWF Secretary General, Thomas Lund said: “All relevant health, safety and logistical risks have been considered by BWF, Badminton Denmark, tournament organisers, Sport Event Denmark, and the local Aarhus government in reaching this decision.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the greater badminton community is the top priority.

“The heightened travel and quarantine restrictions, and the subsequent extreme logistical complications have contributed to the postponement.

“While we look forward to staging this tournament at a later date, our thoughts are first and foremost with everyone affected by this pandemic around the world.”

The decision was made with the approval of the BWF Council, Badminton Denmark, Aarhus Municipality and BWF’s commercial partner.

Badminton Denmark CEO, Bo Jensen said: “It has been a difficult but necessary decision to postpone the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2020. We look forward to working with the BWF and our partners to stage this event at a more appropriate time.

“However, our immediate concern is the safety of all involved in this very uncertain time.”

Up to date, Denmark has recorded more than 1,200 positive cases.

BWF have also been forced to move the BWF Members’ Forum and AGM 2020.

Both are key events on the BWF calendar and will now take place on Aug 20-21 in Aarhus.