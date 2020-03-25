Zii Jia supports move to postpone Tokyo Olympics

DESPITE being in the form of his life, shuttler Lee Zii Jia would rather see the Tokyo Olympics postponed, especially when the world is at war with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo organisers both agreed to postpone the Olympics by a year. The grim decision came after heavy pressure from many countries to call off the Games from its orginal dates of July 24-Aug 9.

Zii Jia, who reached the semi-finals of the All England last month, is one of Malaysia’s brightest Olympic prospects as he has beaten some of the world’s best players, including China’s Olympic champion Chen Long.

“To go to the Olympics with minimal preparation? I don’t think so,” said Zii Jia, who has to train at home under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“We haven’t even been able to step foot on court since the MCO was declared. I have only been working out and doing some physical training at home.

“Personally, I am happy to know that the Tokyo Olympics has been postponed. It would buy us some time to prepare better and get that competition feeling again,” said the 22-year-old Kedah-born.

On whether he would lose out, given his current form, the World No 10 said: “I don’t think too much about my form.

“What happened at the All England is in the past and I need to look forward.

“Right now, I just want things to improve for everybody, so we can all go back to our normal lives.”