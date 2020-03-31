BWF continue to keep shuttlers in limbo

KUALA LUMPUR: It may take several weeks before the Badminton World Federation (BWF) announce a revised qualification system for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

In a statement released today, the world body said: “Following the announcement (Monday) to reschedule the Tokyo Olympics to July 23-Aug 8 next year, BWF will now also initiate a review process to confirm any impact on the Olympic qualification system.

“This review process is expected to take several weeks upon which BWF will make a further announcement once all circumstances have been carefully considered.”

As the world continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, athletes have also found themselves in limbo.

Confused with their status, many have begun questioning BWF over the qualification process, which was initially supposed to end this month.

But as BWF were forced to postpone all qualifying tournaments, some before and after the All England last month, players and member associations were left hanging.

BWF, however, confirmed that the world rankings have been frozen after the All England and will only resume once international tournaments are played again.

BWF also assured that the frozen world rankings will not affect Olympic qualification.

“Please note that the consequences of freezing the World Rankings will not apply to the Olympic qualification system.

“Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the badminton community has experienced an unprecedented suspension to international tournaments from mid March to the end of April 2020.

“At present, it is difficult to predict when the next international tournament will take place with further tournaments also expected to be suspended in May and June.

“The freezing of rankings will be backdated to week 12, which is the week following the last international tournament that was played – the All England.

“The ranking lists issued on March 17 will serve as a basis for entry and seeding into the next international tournaments – although it is difficult to say at this stage when this may be.

“BWF will provide more information in due course regarding the process as to how the rankings will eventually be ‘unfrozen’ following the commencement of the international circuit.”