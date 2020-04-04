Promotion but no action for coach Wan Wah

Former doubles ace Lee Wan Wah is delighted that he has been promoted by the Nippon Badminton Association but unfortunately he cannot start work as one of Japan’s mixed doubles coaches yet due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Wan Wah, who was supposed to report to Japan head coach Park Joo Bong on April 1, will only do so when the situation gets better.

The Japanese shuttlers are currently still based at their clubs.

Wan Wah, who joined as the junior doubles coach last April, will train Japan’s National B mixed doubles team. His former national teammate, Jeremy Gan currently heads their National A mixed doubles squad.

“I will be in charge of the National B team now. However, there will not be any centralised training until the situation gets better from the Covid-19 outbreak,” said Wan Wah, who is based in Tokyo.

“Jeremy is in charge of the A team and we will be working closely together, so the transition of players to the main squad will be smoother.

“There is no chief coach for every team. We all report directly to Joo Bong. It’s nice to work with him and a chance to learn more as a coach.

“There is no age limit in deciding Team A or B. It is done according to the world rankings. The All Japan Championships (in December) will also be a platform to select players.”

Wan Wah, 45, is in Tokyo without his family. His wife, May Han, and his sons Issac,14, and Joel, 12, are in Kuala Lumpur.

“My family is used to my lifestyle. I used to travel abroad often for tournaments during my playing days. The last time I was in KL was in February,” said Wan Wah.

“We are all coping with the situation well and hopeful that this difficult period will end soon.

“In Tokyo, people are allowed to go out but have been told to avoid mass gathering.

“I go for a jog, which is permitted, buy groceries and also cook my own meals.

“I’m also learning the Japanese language.

“Besides browsing social media platforms, I also watch movies and serials to pass time,” he added.