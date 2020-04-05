Sponsor boost for Peng Soon-Liu Ying

HARD work and consistency paid off handsomely for mixed doubles Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying, who got their contracts with sports equipment brand Li-Ning, extended for another year.

Yesterday, Li-Ning announced that they will continue to support the former national pair even though sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Peng Soon-Liu Ying, the silver medallists at the 2016 Rio Olympics, had signed with Li-Ning when they left the BA of Malaysia (BAM) early last year.

The contracts were supposed to see them through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but since the Games has been postponed to next year, Li-Ning made the call to extend for another year.

“Peng Soon-Liu Ying have been very cooperative, and they are well aware of the current global economic situation.

“They have shown great professionalism ever since they signed with us and that is the reason we decided to offer the extension,” said Simon Soh, general manager of Sunlight Sports Pte Ltd, the sole distributor for Li-Ning in Malaysia.

Since turning pro, Peng Soon-Liu Ying have done well by winning the 2019 Thailand Masters and New Zealand Open.

The duo, who have consistently safeguarded their world ranking in the top-10 bracket, were grateful to have received the good news.

“It is not easy in the current situation. Li-Ning is still willing to support us throughout this hardship, and I am really grateful for that. I will keep up the good work to repay Li-Ning,” Peng Soon said.