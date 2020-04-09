BWF to decide fate of Thomas Cup Finals soon

THE Badminton World Federation (BWF) are likely to make an announcement on the fate of the Thomas and Uber Cups Finals next week.

This came after the Danish government extended the ban on “large gatherings” until the end of August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Thomas and Uber Cups Finals were initially scheduled to be held in Aarhus, Denmark on May 16-24 but in view of the coronavirus, BWF were forced to move the event to Aug 15-23.

However, even the new dates now hang in the balance following Tuesday’s announcement by Denmark.

BWF issued a statement yesterday, assuring they are in close communication with Badminton Denmark on the possibility of another postponement.

“BWF and Badminton Denmark can confirm both parties are aware of yesterday’s announcement by the Danish government to extend a ban on “large gatherings” in Denmark until the end of August.

“BWF and Badminton Denmark are seeking clarification from Danish authorities on the definition of “large gatherings” and how this might affect the ability to stage the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals on the rescheduled dates of Aug 15-23.

“There are a number of scenarios to consider but the health, safety and wellbeing of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the greater badminton community remain the top priority.

“BWF and Badminton Denmark, along with tournament organisers, Sport Event Denmark and the local Aarhus government, will continue to work towards a solution and will make a further announcement once more information comes to hand.”

Earlier, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been moved to July next year following growing fears of the coronavirus which has infected more than a million people, and killed more than 80,000 people worldwide.