Chong Wei calls on Malaysians to help each other

A NATIONAL hero never retires.

Former World No 1 Lee Chong Wei is a perfect example of an athlete who continues to go out of his way to give back to society.

The 38-year-old has been working really hard through his Lee Chong Wei Foundation to help the needy during these difficult times amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The retired shuttler said it is everyone’s responsibility to look out for each other, especially during challenging times.

On Friday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the Movement Control Order (MCO) will be extended until Apr 28.

This definitely piles the pressure on those who are struggling to make ends meet.

“The government is doing everything it can to help ease the burden of the less fortunate but we cannot just rely on the government alone.

“We, the fortunate ones, have got to do our part to help our fellow brothers and sisters.

“I am doing whatever I can to help, and I urge more people to come forward to lend a hand. My assistance alone may not be much, but if we come together, we can make a difference,” Chong Wei told Timesport.

The three-time Olympics silver medallist has been providing face masks to the frontliners and food to the marginalised community.

“As a former athlete, I know the new generation of athletes is in a very confused situation. No proper training and no competition will definitely throw them off.

“But now is not the time to be too worried because the world is facing a crisis. Just stay at home and be safe.

“And do what you can to help each other. We need all the help we can,” added Chong Wei, who is also Malaysia’s chef de mission (CDM) for the Tokyo Olympic Games, that has been rescheduled to July next year. Fabian Peter