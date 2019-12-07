Azizul beats big guns in World Cup series

KUALA LUMPUR: Cyclist Azizulhasni Awang showed he is on the right track for an Olympic gold in Tokyo next year after winning the keirin event in the New Zealand-leg of the UCI Track World Series today in Cambridge.

The Malaysian captured the gold after beating Russia’s former world champion Shane Perkins and Australia’s world champion Matthew Glaetzer into second and third place respectively.

Azizulhasni, who won a bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was 0.171s faster than Perkins and 0.250s faster than Glaetzer.