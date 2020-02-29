Cyclist Fadhil smashes time trial national record

KUALA LUMPUR: National track rider Fadhil Zonis broke the long-standing men's 1 kilometre time trial national record at the Berlin World Championships on Friday.

The 22-year-old clocked one minute and 0.305 seconds in qualifying to surpass the former mark of 1:01.658s set by Rizal Tisin at the 2009 Pruszkow world meet.

Fadhil qualified for the eight-man final but his time of 1:00.895s in the decider saw him bringing up the rear.

Netherlands' Sam Ligtlee emerged victorious on 59.495s while French duo Quentin Lafargue (59.749s) and Michael D'Almeida (1:00.103s) completed the podium.

Rizal's 1:01.658s had earned him bronze in the 2009 final. It was also Malaysia's first-ever medal at the world championships.