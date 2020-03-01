Azizul sets Asian record en route to reaching sprint semis in Berlin

KUALA LUMPUR: It won't be easy, but Azizulhasni Awang could just win his first world championship medal in the individual sprint since 2009 after storming into the semi-finals of the world meet in Berlin in emphatic style on Saturday.

Azizulhasni got off to a solid start by setting a new Asian and national record of 9.548 seconds to place fifth from 34 riders in the qualifying round.

His time erased the former Asian record of 9.609s set by Tomohiro Fukaya last year as well as his own national mark of 9.760s which he set in Brisbane in December.

The 32-year-old had no difficulty dispatching Lithuanian Vasilijus Lendel and Surinam's Jair Tjon En Fa in the first and second round and before downing Tomohiro in the quarterfinals.

The Dungun-born rider will, however, have to be at his best to advance to the final as he faces defending champion Harrie Lavreysen in the semi-finals later today.

Lavreysen is in fine form having won the keirin gold on Thursday. The Dutchman had also topped the qualifiers on 9.253s on Friday.

The other semi-final pits Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) against Poland's Mateusz Rudyk, who came in second and third in the qualifiers on 9.332s and 9.434s.

Azizulhasni's first world championship medal – a silver – came in the individual sprint at the 2009 Pruszkow edition. He has not won a sprint medal since, but has gone on to win five keirin medals, including gold in 2017.

The qualifiers also saw Shah Firdaus Sahrom placing 14th on a commendable 9.609s while Fadhil Zonis was 33rd on 9.945s. Fadhil thus did not make the cut.

Shah did well to beat Great Britain's rising star Jack Carlin in the first round but lost to Rudyk in the second round.