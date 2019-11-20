Malaysia fans see red over faulty ticket readers at pre-World Cup match

KUALA LUMPUR: Tempers flared when Malaysia football fans found themselves stuck at an entrance gate of the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil for the Malaysia-Indonesia Group G World Cup qualifying match, on Tuesday night.

As the whistle was blown for the match kick-off at 9pm, many fans were still seen waiting at Gate B, unable to pass due to faulty ticket readers.

Out of desperation, some of the fans resorted to climbing over the barrier, while others vented their frustration at staff manning the gate.

A fan who wished to be known as Rahman said he was unable to enter the stadium as the system was unable to detect his ticket, which he bought online.

"I somehow managed to slip through the barricade and watch the game," he said.

A group of fans from Johor Baru said they had been waiting to enter the premises since 7pm.

When approached, the staff manning the gate merely confirmed that there was “an issue with the system”.

Inside, several policemen were seen pacifying disgruntled fans who were arguing over the seating arrangements.

Azmi, 25, said there were a lot of Malaysian supporters who faced problems while entering the stadium, as the barcode scanner was malfunctioning.

"I hope the authorities will address this and see that this issue is resolved and doesn't recur," he said.