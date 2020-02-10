Like husband and wife, MFL and partners keep it a secret

KUALA LUMPUR: Since Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin became Malaysian Football League (MFL) president five months ago, they have always espoused the need for transparency.

However, in their last two sponsorship deals on the M-League, they would not answer the media’s questions on the amount of money involved.

Last week, MFL agreed to a sponsorship deal with Telekom Malaysia. Today, they signed another one with CIMB Group, which was announced as the Malaysia Super League title sponsor but the amount was not disclosed.

The analogy here is that anything in this marraige between MFL and their sponsors will stay between them, just like between husband and wife.

However, Hamidin, who is also FA of Malaysia president, said the focus should be on the positives of the sponsorships instead of dwelling on the amounts.

“To respect the ties, we cannot disclose (the amounts) but what’s more important is this milestone to help the MFL, and the sponsorships are good for everyone,” said Hamidin at the signing ceremony at KuAsh Theatre in Taman Tun Dr Ismail today.

“If we disclose it, there will either be negative or positive responses but what’s more important is for us to keep the ties and to move forward together.”

CIMB Group has agreed to a one-plus-one (year) deal with MFL as title sponsor of the Super League and the official bank for the M-League which includes Super and Premier Leagues, FA Cup, Malaysia Cup and Charity Shield.