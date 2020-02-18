Puskas award winner Faiz makes a comeback

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Puskas award winner Faiz Subri no longer sells perfumes for a living.

The 33-year-old has returned to football after a year-long absence.

And he made a roaring return by scoring a goal for Perlis’ NLFC-Mahsa in last Sunday’s FA Cup qualifying match.

The 2-0 win over Terengganu’s Kerteh FC was his first competitive match since leaving Penang in 2018.

Although the forward’s goal in the 80th minute was not as good as his physics-defying strike which won him the 2016 Puskas award, the 33-year-old is glad to return to the game once again.

Faiz will feature for his Perlis-based club in the M3 League this year.

“Scoring a goal in my first competitive match after 12 months is a great effort.

“I am not perfect yet. I cannot get carried away with my performance in that match.

“My priority is to regain my touches and from there, I will try to score as many goals for my team,” said Faiz.

After leaving Penang, Faiz sold perfumes to supplement his income following a bad experience at Perlis. He joined Perlis for the 2019 season but left after they failed settle his salary.

NLFC will face M3 League rivals Harini KS FC in the first round of the FA Cup.

“We are not at our best yet. There are areas we still need to work on. I believe we have a 50 per cent chance of beating Harini,” he added.