Female referees to officiate M-League matches

PETALING JAYA: Female referees will officiate M-League matches for the first time this year.

FA of Malaysia referees committee chairman Md Dali Wahid said two female referees have been selected to officiate Super League and Premier League matches.

The M-League starts on Feb 28 with the Charity Shield match between Johor Darul Ta’zim and Kedah in Johor Baru.

“It is a move to promote female referees in the country. Both have passed the fitness test and other evaluation processes.

“We have chose one female referee and one female assistant referee.

“In total, we have increased the number of match officials to 30 for the new season,” said Dali after launching a seminar on laws of football, jointly organised by FAM and the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM), at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya here today.

Dali also said local match officials will be depended on to officiate M-League games.

“Our referees have quality, and some have even officiated international matches.

“And to avoid controversy, referees will only officiate matches not involving their home states.”

Dali also commended SAM for taking initiative to jointly organise the seminar for sports journalists in Malaysia.

SAM president Jasni Shafie said it is important for sports journalists to understand about the laws of the game.

“It will help them write comprehensive reports on matches and issues,” he added. BERNAMA