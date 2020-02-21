Malaysia gets two automatic tickets to Asian show

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will be given two automatic slots for the AFC Cup next year.

This was announced by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) yesterday after they were informed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The AFC Cup slots will be given to this year’s FA Cup winners and CIMB Super League runners-up,

The winners of the CIMB Super League will automatically qualify for the higher level AFC Champions League (ACL).

Previously, Malaysia was given only one automatic place in the ACL and one place for the ACL playoff.

“What’s for sure is that the additional slot to the AFC Cup will make the M-League teams more competitive to fight for places in the Asian competition,” said MFL executive officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan.

Meanwhile the MFL announced they will not allow M3 League teams to serve as reserve teams for any M-League outfits.

There are four reserve teams listed for this year. They are Johor Darul Ta’zim II, Perak II, Terengganu FC II and Selangor 2.