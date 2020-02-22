Tuchel surprised by PSG players partying after Borussia defeat

PARIS: Paris St Germain coach Thomas Tuchel said he was surprised to see a video of his players partying two days after they were beaten 2-1 at Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were among those attending a late party to celebrate the birthdays of Mauro Icardi, Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria.

“I was really surprised yesterday afternoon to see that video. Really surprised,” Tuchel told reporters on Saturday on the eve of their Ligue 1 home game against Girondins de Bordeaux.

“We talked about it internally and it has to stay within the club.”

PSG lead the standings with 62 points from 25 games, 10 points ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille who host Nantes later on Saturday.

The French champions host Borussia in the return leg on March 11.--Reuters