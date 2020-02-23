Burnley beat Bournemouth 3-0 amidst VAR farce

BURNLEY: Burnley moved up to eighth in the Premier League with a 3-0 win over struggling Bournemouth thanks to goals from Matej Vydra, Jay Rodriguez with a penalty and Dwight McNeil in a game which saw a dramatic turnaround due to VAR.

Bournemouth's Joshua King scores a goal which was later ruled out following VAR review. -Reuters

There was early use of the review when Bournemouth had a Josh King effort in the 22th minute chalked off after VAR ruled that the ball had struck Philip Billing’s arm in the approach.

Burnley grabbed the lead in the 53rd minute with Czech striker Vydra claiming his second goal in as many games with a cool finish after being slipped through by McNeil.

Burnley's Jay Rodriguez scores their second goal from the penalty spot. -Reuters

But the game was to turn on a remarkable minute of VAR reviewed action on the hour mark.

Burnley appealed in vain for a penalty, arguing that Adam Smith had handled a McNeil cross – the resulting counter-attack ended with Callum Wilson feeding Harry Wilson who clipped past Nick Pope.

Burnley's Dwight McNeil celebrates scoring their third goal. -Reuters

But VAR ruled that Smith had indeed handled – cancelling out the Bournemouth goal and awarding Burnley a penalty which Rodriguez converted to make it 2-0 after 61 minutes when moments earlier the score had stood at 1-1.

Vydra and Rodriguez went close to adding a third for Burnley as did McNeil who hit the post with a beautiful curling effort before rounding off the win with a superb solo goal in the 87th. --Reuters