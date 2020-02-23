Stevens on target as Sheffield United draw 1-1 with Brighton

A poacher’s goal from Neal Maupay cancelled out a peach of a strike from Enda Stevens as Sheffield United drew 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion, with the Blades missing the chance to go fifth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Sheffield United took the lead when wing-back Stevens scored in the 26th minute after Brighton failed to clear a corner from the right, controlling the ball before sending a left-footed pile-driver into the top corner.

The lead lasted just over three minutes as Brighton struck back from a set piece of their own, Adam Webster nodding a long free kick from Aaron Mooys towards the goal, and Maupay stealing in to head home from close range.

Sheffield United's Enda Stevens celebrates scoring their first goal. -Reuters

Still searching for their first league victory of 2020, visitors Brighton kept pouring forward, and Ezequiel Schelotto had a strong shout for a penalty turned down as a ball from Yves Bissouma hit the arm of Ben Osborn in the box.

Sheffield United brought on striker David McGoldrick as they chased a third win in a row that would have lifted them into fifth place above Tottenham, but Brighton held firm as the game finished in a draw.

A victory would have put the Blades into fifth ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who lost 2-1 to Chelsea earlier in the day, but they remain sixth on 40 points after 27 games, while Brighton are 15th on 28 points. --Reuters