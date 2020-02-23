Young Man U fan writes to Liverpool boss asking team to lose more matches; gets reply

KUALA LUMPUR: A 10-year-old Manchester United fan recently wrote to Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp asking the team to stop winning games.

In his letter, Daragh Curley, from County Donegal, Ireland, asked if it would be possible for Liverpool to lose some games so that they would not win the English Premier League.

He wrote: "My name is Daragh. I am 10-years-old. I go to Glenswilly N.S. in Donegal. I support Man United and the reason I am writing is to complain.

“Liverpool are winning too many games. If you win nine more games then you have the best unbeaten run in English football. Being a United fan, that is very sad.

"So, the next time Liverpool play, please make them lose. You should just let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you to not win the league or any other match ever again."

Curley, who wrote the letter as part of his school assignment, was in shock when he received a personal reply from the Liverpool boss.

BBC News reported that Kloop described the letter as “cheeky”, saying he does get a lot of letters, but he could not respond to all of them.

“But it (Curley’s letter) was nice, it was cheeky. We had time that day, so I read the letter and I replied.

"It's a private thing, I get a letter, I respond and the next day it's in a newspaper – I don't like that too much, but it's all fine.

"I like working for Liverpool and I like the rivalry we have,” BBC quoted him as saying.

In his 262-word letter to Curley, Klopp commended Curley’s passion for football, but explained Liverpool could not intentionally lose a game.

Klopp wrote: “Firstly, I would like to thank you for writing to me. I know you did not send me good luck or anything like that, but it is always good to hear from a young football fan no matter what, so I appreciate you getting in touch.

“Unfortunately, on this occasion, I cannot grant your request, not through choice anyway. As much as you want Liverpool to lose, it is my job to do everything that I can to help Liverpool to win, as there are millions of people around the world who want that to happen, so I really do not want to let them down.

“Luckily for you, we have lost games in the past and we will lose games in the future because that is football. The problem is when you are 10-years-old you think that things will always be as they are now, but if there is one thing I can tell you as a 52-year-old it is that this most definitely isn’t the case.

“Having read your letter, though, I think I can safely say that one thing that will not change is your passion for football and for your club. Manchester United are lucky to have you.

“I hope that if we are lucky enough to win more games and maybe even lift some more trophies you will not be too disappointed, because although our clubs are great rivals we also share a great respect for one another. This, to me, is what football is all about.”

Curley’s letter caught the attention of Manchester United bosses who have invited him and his family to Old Trafford.

“It was a novel attempt to derail Liverpool's Premier League campaign. We are very proud that we have fans like Daragh supporting us,” BBC quoted an MU spokesperson as saying.