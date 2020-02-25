Panthers sign three Brazilians and one Korean as they eye Super League promotion

GEORGETOWN: Penang have strengthened their squad with four new signings for this year’s M-League challenge.

They are defender Rafael Vitor, Anselmo Silva, Endrick dos Santos (all from Brazil) and South Korean Lee Chang Hoon.

The 27-year-old Vitor, a former Brazilian youth player, is raring for action as this will be his first experience with a non-Brazilian club.

Striker Silva, also known as Casagrande, is a regular in the M-League having played for Kuala Lumpur, Felcra and Melaka United in the past.

He was loaned out to Penang by Melaka midway of last season.

Midfielder Dos Santos donned Selangor colours last season while Chang Hoon played for Melaka and Police in the past.

Although the 34-year-old Korean helped Police gained promotion from the Premier League last year, he was released by the club, who are on a tight budget for the new season.

Former international Azmi Muslim has also been roped in to strengthen their defence. Although Azmi is a Penang-born, this will be his first stint with his home state team.

The 34-year-old, who earned 19 international caps, was part of Malaysia’s 2009 Laos Sea Games winning team. He also helped Malaysia reach final of the 2014 AFF Cup, and is best known for scoring a beautiful long-range effort in the 2-1 defeat to English Premier League side Arsenal in an exhibition match in Kuala Lumpur in 2012.

Last season, Penang were docked six points by Fifa for failing to settle the salary arrears of a foreign player and it cost the Panthers a Super League spot.

Penang hope to make it count in the coming season.