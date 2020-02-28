Southern Tigers set to roar at new den

THE M-League kicks off with great expectations today with Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) facing Kedah at the brand new Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

The Super League match, which also doubles up as the Charity Shield, sees last season’s Super League champions playing the FA Cup champions.

In recent times, JDT and Kedah have dominated this curtain raiser event with this being the third match in four years involving both teams.

As the week-old RM200 million stadium hosts its first competitive match, JDT will start the season as firm favourites to win the league title, just like it has been for the last seven years.

Adding more bite to the Southern Tigers this season will be the notable signings of Liridon Krasniqi and Matthew Davies.

JDT captain Hariss Harun said yesterday: “We've played a few warm-up matches here but that is different. It is (to get) three points in a new stadium.

“They (Kedah) have always made things difficult for us and we expect the same from them again.

“Our challenge is to be better every year and that's what we have been working on.”

But a new-look Kedah side will be looking to create the first upset of the season.

Having gained some valuable experience in the AFC Champions League qualifying rounds, the Red Eagles look set to be a top notch contender.

Kedah’s signing of last season’s Super League top scorer in Kpah Sherman and former Terengganu FC star Tchetche Kipre has made them a powerful side.

Kedah captain Baddrol Bakhtiar said: “Our pre-season has gone well but of course we continually look for improvement.

“The pitch that we will play on is the best and the stadium that we will play in is the best, so of course we are looking forward to play.”