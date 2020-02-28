A peek at the 2020 Super League

THE new Super League season begins today with Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) taking on Kedah in the Charity Shield at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium. The Southern Tigers are looking to defend their crown for the seventh straight season.

Who will round out the top eight in the Super League? Who is in danger of relegation? and which new transfers are worth keeping an eye on?

CAN THE JDT JUGGERNAUT BE STOPPED?

Probably not. The Johor side have won six straight Super League titles and are favourites to retain it. And their transfer business has made their squad even stronger.

The arrival of naturalised player Liridon Krasniqi was expected as the Kosovo-born midfielder was already training at the club for the last two months.

The 28-year-old burst into the M-League scene when he joined Kedah in 2015 and he has since developed into one of the most talented midfielders in the country.

However, Krasniqi will need to fight hard for his place as JDT have many options in midfield.

JDT have also signed Matthew Davies from Pahang and the defender will be given a permanent role in the right-back position, seen as the club’s weakest link in the previous season.

With talent in all departments, it will be hard to stop JDT from walking away with the title this year. They have two or three quality players as options for each position and this will enable them to rotate and excel in every tournament they compete in.

JDT have maintained their core players from last season with Diogo Santo and Safawi Rasid, their top scorers last season, expected to play an instrumental role again in their quest of winning the league.

Are there any other title contenders? Realistically, only two sides have a chance of catching JDT — Selangor and Kedah.

Selangor will pair up their new signings Brendan Gan and Safuwan Baharudin to form one of the best midfield combinations in the league.

In attack, they will depend on comeback kid Rufino Segovia and Ifedayo Olusegun with 36-year-old Sandro Mendonca as cover.

B. Satiananthan’s side have the ingredients to muster a top-two finish. The Selangor coach also has the experience and character to help the Red Giants to regain their glory days.

He does not fear any team in the league. When a reporter recently asked Satiananthan whether JDT will regain their title with ease, he replied: “If everyone says JDT are going to win it again, then it will be better for other teams not to play (in the league).

“Selangor players need to have the confidence that they can beat anyone in the league,” he said.

The task will be made more difficult, however, by reigning FA Cup champions Kedah. Coach Aidil Sharin Sahak, known as the Pep Guardiola of Southeast Asian football, have roped in prolific strikers in Kipre Tchetche and last season’s top scorer Kpah Sherman.

They have solid players in all departments but lack a bit of quality in midfield. If they can overcome the problem, Kedah will end the season strongly.

Expect the top eight positions to look something like this at the end of the 2019/20 Super League season:

SUPER LEAGUE TOP EIGHT:

1. JDT

2. SELANGOR

3. KEDAH

4. TERENGGANU

5. MELAKA

6. PERAK

7. PJ CITY

8. SABAH

THE RELEGATION BATTLE

Police make their return to the M-League’s top flight this season after spending four years in the Premier League. Despite finishing third and earning promotion from the second division, they were forced to release most of their players due to budget cuts.

With a team, comprising mainly “rank and file” staff, they will find it hard to retain their Super League spot.

Things look difficult as Police have been docked three points, even before the start of the season, for failing to settle salary arrears. Police are not expected to do well.

UiTM FC have never played in the Super League, and their foray into the top division could very well be limited to just one season.

However, their incredible fighting spirit might just be enough to buy them another season.

Pahang may not be in the mood to play this season after losing several regulars. Although Pahang still have some experienced players, they will likely find it tough.

Felda United who avoided relegation in the final round of the Super League last season, will likely struggle again this year. Although coach Nidzam Jamil has a decent squad with several new inclusions, they do not have enough firepower to finish in the top half of the league.

Any of those four teams could find themselves in a relegation battle this season, but expect Police and UiTM to struggle the most.

THE RELEGATION ZONE:

9. PAHANG

10. FELDA UNITED

11. UITM

12. POLICE

WHO WILL WIN THE

GOLDEN BOOT?

Kpah Sherman was the Super League’s top scorer last season with 14 goals for PKNS, but the new Kedah signing is not among the favourites this time out.

Not surprisingly, Brazilian Diogo Santo and Safawi Rasid are the favourites as they will be aided by JDT’s attacking style and enterprising play.

Last season, Santo netted 20 goals in all competitions (Super League, FA Cup, Malaysia Cup and Champions League) while Safawi scored 20.

Selangor’s Nigerian player Ifedayo is also a contender, given the 16 goals he scored in the last campaign.