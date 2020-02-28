Ole! The Valencia way

VALENCIA, Spain: Valencia CF, one of the distinguished clubs in La Liga, are beginning to leave their footprints in Southeast Asia.

Owned by Singaporean Peter Lim, Valencia also have a three-year partnership (2017-2020) with Malaysian Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim.

The oldest sporting club in Spain, Valencia are keen to help develop football in Southeast Asia.

The Spanish side are of the view that football development, in terms of playing system, in this region needs to be more “aligned” or standardised at grassroots level.

Valencia’s president’s office director Sean Bai told Timesport yesterday that Southeast Asian countries generally lack a strong foundation and a proper playing system.

“This (lack of good foundation) is the big difference between Southeast Asian and European football,” he said.

The Singapore-born Sean, who is also head of the Valencia Academy, found out for himself the “difference” when he started playing football with his Valencia colleagues after moving to Spain’s third largest city.

Sean admitted he couldn’t keep up with his Spanish colleagues as they have a certain playing style.

“They all grew up playing a certain style and they understood each other but I couldn’t.

“I had no idea what they were doing or where I have to move but to them it’s an advantage. They grew up on the same culture, style and are ‘tactically aligned’ and this is something Asia doesn’t have,” he said.

Stressing that clubs in the Asean region should have the patience for long term grassroots programmes, Sean said: “There’s too much rush in terms of getting results.

“(For example) many years ago, it was political with them wanting to qualify for the 2010 World Cup but now it’s 2034. But what are your steps to prepare for this, not just the national team but from grassroots?

“There’s a mentality that starts from a young age as parents just tell their kids football is for fun and something to play when they are free whereas studies and academia are much more important.

“People in Southeast Asia are crazy about football but we don’t have a system in place and we don’t even have enough (money) to survive.”

Sean said Southeast Asian countries should adopt a similar coaching-playing system, which in the long run, will raise their playing standards.

Stressing on the importance of support from the private sector for grassroots development, Sean said: “We (Southeast Asia nations) don’t have a system with local companies jumping in to invest.

“We also need to create a coherent system for players from a young age where they can progress if they are good enough.

“Of course there are no guarantees but this is the kind of investment that stakeholders need to get into though results will only show 20 to 30 years later. Get the companies to commit for at least 10 to 15 years.

“From what I know, Japan have a good system with big companies investing in their local leagues and schools.”

Valencia CF, also known as Valencia Club de Fútbol, are the biggest and oldest sporting club in Spain, They have won six La Liga titles, eight Copa del Rey, one Supercopa de Espana and one Copa Eva Duarte.