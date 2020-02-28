JDT off to winning start at new stadium

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Darul Ta’zim emerged winners of the Charity Shield after fending off a spirited Kedah by the narrowest of margins at their spanking new Sultan Ibrahim Stadium today.

Mauricio dos Santos’ header right on the stroke of half time not only earned JDT the Shield but also three Super League points in the 1-0 win.

JDT’s Mauricio Dos Santos Nascimento (left) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal against Kedah. -NSTP/MOHD AZREN JAMALUDIN

Despite Kedah playing in the new arena for the very first time, it was the Red Eagles who got accustomed to the new surroundings quicker than the host.

Parading the strike duo of Kpah Sherman and Tchetche Kipre, Kedah dominated the early proceedings with JDT’s defence kept on their toes right from the start.

JDT’s Safawi Rashid (right) in action against Kedah’s, Muhammad Shakir Hamzah. -NSTP/MOHD AZREN JAMALUDIN

Aidil Sharin’s boys were clearly on top for most of the first half but were wasteful in the chances that they created.

Hadin Azman, Baddrol Bakhtiar and Tchetche Kipre were also culpable of not putting away their chances and it came back to bite them late in the first half.

From a corner kick, JDT worked the ball towards Gonzalo Cabrera and the attacker’s cross into the box was met perfectly by Mauricio to head home past Ifwat Akmal.

The goal gave JDT plenty of confidence in the second half as they started to assert themselves more in the game.

JDT’s Diogo Luis Santo (right) is challenged for the ball by Kedah’ Amirul Hisyam Awang Kechik. -NSTP/MOHD AZREN JAMALUDIN

Kedah could have gone down to 10 men had referee Razlan Joffri taken a sterner view of Shakir Hamzah’s challenge on Safawi Rasid in the 51st minute, just minutes after the Singaporean had received his first booking of the season.

Safawi went close in the 53rd minute when he drove straight at the Kedah keeper and put his subsequent shot just narrowly wide from close range.

Briefly, Kedah threatened to draw level just two minutes after that but Mauricio pulled out an incredible last ditch block on Sherman to deny the Liberian.

Looking to add more bite to their attack, Aidil brought on former JDT crowd favourite Azamuddin Akil to replace the fading Hadin but it had little effect for Kedah.

Benjamin Mora’s boys saw off the rest of the second period with relative ease to cap a productive opening night of competitive action at the best football stadium in Malaysia.