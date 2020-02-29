Benedetto on fire as Marseille strengthen second place

PARIS: Dario Benedetto scored a hat trick as Olympique de Marseille claimed a 3-2 win at Nimes to cement their second place in Ligue 1 on Friday.

The home opened the scoring through Zinedine Ferhat before Benedetto struck twice before the interval and once after to put OM on 55 points from 27 games with Lucas Deaux reducing the arrears in stoppage tie.

They trail leaders Paris St Germain by 10 points but lead third-placed Rennes, who travel to bottom side Toulouse on Saturday, by 11.

Nimes, who had won four of their five previous games in Ligue 1, are 18th on 27 points.

Nimes' French midfielder Lucas Deaux (L) celebrates with Nimes' French defender Pablo Martinez after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Olympique de Marseille and Nimes Olympique at the Costieres stadium in Nimes, southern France, on February 28, 2020. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP)

Following a first defeat in 2020 against Nantes last weekend, Andre Villas Boas’s side were at their clinical best after a sluggish start.

Ferhat put the hosts ahead by poking the ball home after Steve Mandanda had parried Nolan Roux’s attempt into his path.

Marseille's Guinean midfielder Bouna Sarr (L) vies with Nimes' French midfielder Lucas Deaux (C) and Nimes' French forward Renaud Ripart (R) during the French L1 football match Nimes vs Olympique de Marseille, on February 28, 2020 at the Costieres stadium in Nimes. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP)

But Marseille quickly levelled as Benedetto tapped home from Bouna Sarr’s cross for his second goal in three league games after a spell of eight matches without scoring.

The Argentine was at it again nine minutes before the break, flicking the ball past Paul Bernardoni after collecting a through ball from Dimitri Payet.

Marseille's French forward Valere Germain (L) vies with Nimes' French forward Renaud Ripart (R) during the French L1 football match Nimes vs Olympique de Marseille, on February 28, 2020 at the Costieres stadium in Nimes. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP)

He effectively wrapped it up in the 69th minute with a half volley from point-blank range - his 11th goal of the season.

Deaux pulled one back with a header two minutes into injury time but it was too little, too late for Nimes. - REUTERS