Covid-19 affecting football in Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: All matches during the next Fifa window could be cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will hold their second emergency meeting on Monday here to discuss contingency plans for holding World Cup and Olympic qualifiers as well as the AFC Champions League games.

The rapid spread of Covid-19 has raised fears of a pandemic, with eight countries reporting their first cases and the World Health Organization raising its global spread and impact risk alert to "very high".

Malaysia are set to play a friendly before they face United Arab Emirates (March 26) and Vietnam (March 31) in the pre-World Cup.

However, these matches could be moved as AFC want to ensure the safety of players and officials.

“Malaysia might play Yemen in Saudi Arabia or take on a club in a friendly before the away match against the UAE, but it all depends what AFC decide,” said FA of Malaysia (FAM) secretary general Stuart Ramalingam.

China, Japan and South Korea have postponed their domestic leagues and other nations in East Asia are likely to do so soon.

The next available Fifa windows are on June 1-9, Aug 31-Sept 8, Oct 5-12 and Nov 9-17.