Brendan stars as Red Giants beat Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR: Two-time champions Selangor bounced back to beat Pahang 2-1 in their Super League opener at Stadium Darulmakmur in Kuantan on Saturday.

Brazilian import Ivan Carlos put the Elephants ahead in the 20th minute. However. the Red Giants levelled through Nigerian striker Ifedayo Olusegun.

B. Sathianathan’s side went on to secure all three points through Brendan Gan’s 89th-minute strike.

Meanwhile, a brace from Guilherme De Paula (41st and 79th minutes) helped Perak beat Terengganu 3-1 at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.

The hosts opened the score via Uzbekistan import Sanjar Shaakhmedov’s close-range shot in the 18th minute, before referee Mohammad Zamzaidi Katimin awarded a penalty to Perak when De Paula was fouled by Terengganu defender Arif Fadzilah Abu Bakar.

Perak captain Shahrul Saad’s thunderous header then put the Bos Gaurus ahead in the 52nd minute before De Paula added the icing on the cake.

Meanwhile, newcomers UiTM FC lost 2-0 to Melaka at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam.

The visitors opened the scoring through Haitian striker Sony Norde in the 28th minute before Colombian import Romel Morales doubled the lead in the 90th minute.

In the Premier League, last year’s runners-up Johor Darul Ta’zim II (JDT II) defeated Negri Sembilan 3-1 at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi.

JDT II went ahead when Negri’s Matheus Fernandes netted an own goal in the third minute. Fernando Rodriguez (23rd and 50th) then added a brace for the visitors while Igor Luiz replied for Negri in the 58th minute.

JDT II were down to 10 players when midfielder Nicolas Fernandez received a red card in the 84th minute for his foul on Nazrul Kamaruzaman.

Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur shared the spoils at the Sultan Muhd IV Stadium in Kota Bharu following a 1-1 draw.

The Red Warriors opened the scoring through Lazarus Kaimbi when he converted a penalty in the 47th minute, but Kouassi Francis Kone’s 89th-minute strike earned KL a point.

At the Sarawak Stadium in Kuching, newcomers Kuching FA failed to make use of their home advantage by losing 2-1 to UKM FC.

South Korea’s Lee Seong Woo (42nd) and Faiz Hanif Adnan (78th) netted for UKM while the home side scored through Rafiezan Razali (56th minute). BERNAMA