SSTMI-Thunderbolts lose 'super' seven ahead of JHL

KUALA LUMPUR: SSTMI-Thunderbolts coach Wan Roslan Wan Rahman will miss seven stalwarts when the Junior Hockey League (JHL) starts on March 25.

The seven players from Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) have been called up for national training with the senior and junior teams.

“In a way, it augurs well for SSTMI Thunderbolts as seven of our players have received national call-ups.

“But for the JHL challenge, we might find it difficult to defend our double this season,” said Wan Roslan.

Last season, SSTMI lost three players to national call-ups but still went on to win their eighth TNB Cup title.

Thunderbolts domination is also expected this season.

“We have not been told about the national training schedule, but I hope the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) will allow our players to be with us during weekend matches, and then return to national training.

"This could help SSTMI in a big way,” Wan Roslan added.

No decision has been made by the MHC on their national players training and playing schedule, but it looks like the best solution for both.