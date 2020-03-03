JDT stun Korean side Suwon

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) picked up yet another famous win at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, this time their first success at the new ground in the AFC Champions League.

After Japanese side Kashima Antlers fell last season in Johor Baru, Korean side Suwon Bluewings became the latest opponent to suffer defeat at the hands of the Malaysian champions.

Having notched his first goal of the season in the win over Kedah last Friday, Brazilian Mauricio dos Santos delivered again, heading in the winner in similar fashion as JDT emerged 2-1 winners tonight.

The home side gained their first foothold in the match as early as the 11th minute when Nazmi picked up the ball in the centre of the pitch and drove forward.

His through ball to Diogo Luis Santo was well calculated and precise, as the lanky Brazillian was subsequently brought down clumsily by Min Sang-gi. JDT were awarded a penalty.

Gonzalo Cabrera stepped up confidently to drive the ball straight into the corner of the net, giving No Dong-geon no chance despite the keeper guessing the right way.

JDT had Suwon in their sights and the home side easily held the visitors at bay with Diogo in particular showing prominence as the home side held on until the break.

Two immediate substitutions by Suwon coach Lee Lim-saeng at the start of the second half with the introduction of Terry Antonis and Han Eui-gwon paid dividends.

Suwon promptly started to show more promise in the match and it was the Australian Antonis who came up with the goods in the 52nd minute.

With no JDT player near him at the edge of the box, Antonis decided to have a go and his left foot shot sailed past a bewildered Farizal Marlias to make it 1-1.

That goal shocked the home side back into action and the parity only lasted for 20 minutes as man of the hour Mauricio got his second goal in successive matches.

This win was the tonic that JDT seek in the Asian competition after the opening day blemish against Vissel Kobe.

With no further matches in the competition until May, JDT will go into the ACL break in good spirits now that they have gotten their first points of the group stage.