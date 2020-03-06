Selangor, PJ City get OK for use of alternative stadiums

THE Malaysian Football League (MFL) have agreed to the FA of Selangor’s (FAS) request for their Super League team to play Perak at the National Stadium tomorrow.

Previously, FAS had requested to use the Petaling Jaya Stadium after their home venue, Shah Alam Stadium failed to get approval from MFL due to unsafe roofing condition.

MFL chief executive officer, Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan confirmed yesterday that Selangor can use the National Stadium.

However, he said it is only a “one-off approval” and MFL would not entertain anymore such requests from M-League teams.

He said the National Stadium is only to be used for the Malaysia Cup and FA Cup finals and any matches involving the national teams only.

After the M-League kicked off on Feb 28, both Selangor and PJ City both found themselves “homeless” as the Shah Alam Stadium and PJ Stadium came under repairs.

This has led to MFL, the organisers of the M-League, issuing stern warnings to the two teams.

“I hope this matter will bring a sense of awareness to all the teams.

“They need to pay more attention to their stadiums’ conditions in terms of safety, comfort, facilities and field conditions,” said Ghani.

Meanwhile, the MFL have approved PJ City’s request to use the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam as their alternative venue for the match against Pahang, tonight.