PJ City defender battles cancer

DEFENDER Tinagaran Baskeran’s career with PJ City FC has been cut short by Ewing’s sarcoma, a cancer of the bones or tissues around the bones.

The 28-year-old, who has played for PJ City since 2014, is reported to have stage four cancer.

PJ City president, Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said they are

saddened by the news and

they are helping Tinagaran by paying RM50,000 of his medical bills.

Subahan said PJ City FC had given RM22,000 while he and the club’s general secretary, Ganesh Shanmugam will settle the balance of RM28,000 when they visit Tinagaran at the hospital.

“This contribution is from the chairman (Datuk Seri Vijay Eswaran) and club’s board of directors.”

Tinagaran played for PJ City on a yearly contract and it was up

for renewal at the end of last season when he found out about the cancer.

“We pray for Tinagaran and hope for a fast recovery,” said Subahan.

Meanwhile, the Professional Footballer Association of Malaysia (PFAM) are also helping Tinagaran.

PFAM issued a statement which read: “Tinagaran is undergoing chemotherapy at Penang Adventist Hospital and it is expected to cost a total of RM287,000.

“He is now having his fourth chemotherapy session at a cost of RM100,000.

The cost for the surgery after the sixth chemotherapy session is RM80,000 plus the balance of eight sessions is RM107,000.”

Thus far, PFAM have collected a total of RM25,000 from PJ City players and Tinagaran’s friends who include S. Kunanlan and D. Saarvindran.

Tinagaran has helped PJ City win two M3 League titles (2013 and 2016) and the the Phoenix to runners-up spot in the 2015 Premier League.