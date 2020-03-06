Santiago Bernabeu not the same without its greatest Galactico

KUALA LUMPUR: Since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018, the atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium has changed dramatically.

The Real fans are without a real Galactico that they can really cheer their throats hoarse for.

This was revealed by Santiago Bernabeu Stadium tour guide Giovani to Timesport recently.

Ronaldo is hailed as the greatest galactico of the galacticos, and his achievements emanate far and wide at Santiago Bernabeu’s hall of fame with his many conspicuous pictures.

But since Ronaldo left two years ago to join the Old Lady of Turin, Juventus, Giovani said the Santiago Bernabeu isn’t quite the same as before.

The Ronaldo aura is gone and the Real fans really miss him.

“Yes, there is a big difference now. The atmosphere isn’t the same as before.

“When Ronaldo was here, the fans would all come, whether Ronaldo was playing, injured or on the bench. They would be screaming out his name.

“Now, they don’t know who to call out for anymore. It’s really weird,” said Giovani.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema is one of the few stars to have player with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu. -REUTERS

No one has been able to fill the size CR7 shoes at Madrid. Fans of the Los Blancos seem to face a blank in looking for a new hero while the electrifying Lionel Messi still elicit roars of approval from their greatest rivals, Barcelona.

Giovani, however, said that Real Madrid’s ticket sales have not been affected even though Ronaldo doesn’t wear the famous white shirt anymore.

“It’s just quieter than usual,” he added.

Giovani said five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo may be a Portuguese but the Spanish fans still love him more than Spanish-born and bred football icons such as Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Giovani said Spanish fans adore Ronaldo because he has inspired their beloved team to many successes. Ronaldo, 35, made 292 appearances for Real, scoring 311 goals for them since coming to Madrid in 2009.

Ronaldo helped Real win La Liga twice (2011-12, 2016-17), the Champions League crown four consecutive times (2013-18), UEFA Super Cup twice (2014, 2017) and Fifa Club World Cup three times (2014, 2016, 2017).

And Ronaldo has made Madrid his home more than his birthplace, Madeira, with his own hotel suite, private viewing box at Santiago Bernabeu and restaurant in the Spanish capital.