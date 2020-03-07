In-form Cologne sink bottom side Paderborn

COLOGNE claimed their eighth win in their last 10 Bundesliga matches as they beat bottom side SC Paderborn 2-1 away on Friday.

Jorge Mere and Jonas Hector struck in the first half to lift Cologne up to 10th on 32 points from 24 games while Paderborn, who reduced the arrears through Dennis Srbeny, stayed on 16 points, five points from the relegation playoff spot.

Mere put the visitors ahead in the 28th minute when he flicked the ball home from a corner and captain Hector whipped an 18-metre shot into the top corner in the 36th to double the tally.

Srbeny pulled one back with a header in the 73rd minute but Cologne held firm to hand the hosts their 17th defeat this season. - REUTERS