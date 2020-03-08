JDT slog for their second Super League win

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) were made to work hard for their second straight Super League win at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium on Saturday.

The reigning champions had to slog for their 2-1 win over newcomers UiTM FC.

Winger Safawi Rasid was conspicuously missing from JDT's starting line-up with Natxo Insa and Nazmi Faiz Mansor retaining their spots from the midweek AFC Champions League win over Suwon Bluewings of South Korea.

Diogo Santo broke his goalscoring duck for the season with a ninth-minute strike but UiTM fought back to stun the home crowd ten minutes later through Victor Nirennold.

Midfielder Nazmi justified his selection with the winner in the 70th minute to maintain JDT's 100 per cent record.

At the Likas Stadium, Sabah claimed their first win of the season by beating Felda United 3-1.

Two headers from Rodolfo Paunovic (12th) and Park Tae-su (38th) put the home side in front at half time.

Khairul Amri pulled one back for Felda in the 74th minute but Sabah quickly regained their advantage three minutes later through Maxius Musa.

At the Darulaman Stadium, Terengganu upset Kedah 4-3.

Terengganu netted the opening goal through Dominique Da Sylva after just two minutes.

But Kedah roared back when Renan Alves pounced on a loose ball in the 19th minute before Kpah Sherman capitalised on a quick counter attack in the 22nd minute to put the Red Eagles ahead.

Tchetche Kipre then extended Kedah's lead in the 62nd minute and then came the Terengganu fightback.

In a space of 20 minutes, Da Sylva (64, 82nd and 84th) struck three goals to hand Terengganu all three points.

At the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Selangor were held 1-1 by Perak.

Shahrel Fikri Fauzi's ninth-minute effort took a heavy deflection which fool Khairulazhan Khalid in Selangor's goal to hand Perak the lead.

But Syazwan Zainon cleverly found Ifedayo Olusegun in the 31st minute for Selangor's equaliser.